Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

