Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Shares Down 4%

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.67. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Rooshine Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.50.
Rooshine Company Profile
Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.
