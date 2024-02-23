Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,602,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,862,000 after buying an additional 797,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,413,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,176,000 after buying an additional 106,757 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,961,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,109,000 after buying an additional 52,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,187,000 after buying an additional 2,097,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.66. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.49.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

