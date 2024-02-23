Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $174.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.64.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE RCL opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,460 shares of company stock valued at $76,557,183 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.