RUA Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Trading Up 1.5%

RUA Life Sciences plc (LON:RUA – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.48 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 824,847 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 908,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.10 ($0.13).

RUA Life Sciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.13 and a beta of 1.38.

About RUA Life Sciences

RUA Life Sciences plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Biomaterials, Contract Manufacture, Vascular, and Structural Heart segments.

Featured Articles

