Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.28

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 1337118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$710.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Get Rusoro Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$57,510.00. In related news, Director Anthony John Beruschi sold 71,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$57,510.00. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 140,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.02, for a total transaction of C$142,800.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,000 shares of company stock valued at $569,280. Company insiders own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.