Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

NYSE:RHP opened at $120.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

