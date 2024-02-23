Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total value of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.75, for a total value of $5,367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,595.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia stock opened at $559.14 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.69 and a 1 year high of $571.64. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $470.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.62.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

