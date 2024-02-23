Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 64,405 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $61.25 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $60,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on SANM

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.