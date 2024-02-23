Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.22. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,256,000 after acquiring an additional 61,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,817 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,754 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after acquiring an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

