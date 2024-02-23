Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $20.83 on Friday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

