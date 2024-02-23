Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
