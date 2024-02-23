Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Signature Bank stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $119.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 9.66.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Signature Bank by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

