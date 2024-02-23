SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Trading Down 6.6%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60. Approximately 107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.33.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

