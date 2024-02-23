Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after buying an additional 1,117,703 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Snap by 25.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,335,000 after buying an additional 7,888,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,795,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,710,000 after buying an additional 392,013 shares during the period. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNAP opened at $10.72 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 37,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $642,578.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,255,518 shares in the company, valued at $38,321,250.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 390,588 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,222. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Snap

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.