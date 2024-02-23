Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,595,000 after buying an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 15,306 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,093,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,912,000 after purchasing an additional 390,970 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.3 %

SCCO stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

