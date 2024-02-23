Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.31.

Shares of SPLK opened at $155.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. Splunk has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $155.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.85.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities analysts predict that Splunk will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 546.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

