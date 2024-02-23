Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 3,284 call options.
Trip.com Group Price Performance
Shares of TCOM opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on TCOM
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trip.com Group
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.