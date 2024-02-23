Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,436 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 96% compared to the average volume of 3,284 call options.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $44.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.53. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 27.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TCOM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.