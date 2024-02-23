StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

HireRight Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 million, a PE ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,576,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

