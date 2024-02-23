StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

