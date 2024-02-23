StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Down 3.8 %

IPDN stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18.

Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

