StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.63. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 53.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 11.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.