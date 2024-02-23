StockNews.com Downgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Infinera Stock Up 5.7 %

INFN stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.59. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Get Infinera alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Infinera by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.