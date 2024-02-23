StockNews.com Downgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Sell

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFNGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Infinera Stock Up 5.7 %

INFN stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00 and a beta of 1.59. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Infinera by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.