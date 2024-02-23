StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

JOB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $36.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GEE Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOB. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 127.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 630.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 215,770 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the third quarter worth $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GEE Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

