StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
JOB stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.55.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GEE Group Company Profile
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.