StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSON opened at $14.65 on Friday. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSON. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at $539,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

