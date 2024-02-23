StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

LPCN stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Lipocine has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.