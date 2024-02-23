StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.41.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXBR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.