StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Trading Up 32.9 %

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBK. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 97.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

