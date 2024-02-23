StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.23. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 76,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

