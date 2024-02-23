StockNews.com Lowers Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to Hold

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 72.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 215,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 230.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 212,705 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
