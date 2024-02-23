StockNews.com Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Sell

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.91. The firm has a market cap of $770.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,317.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 246,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.