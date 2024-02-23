StockNews.com Upgrades Air Lease (NYSE:AL) to “Buy”

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.51.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 140.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after acquiring an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

