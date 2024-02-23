StockNews.com Upgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to “Sell”

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MBIA from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on MBIA from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded MBIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

MBI stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.46. MBIA has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.57.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $75,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBI. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MBIA by 24.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in MBIA by 105.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

