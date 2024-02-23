StockNews.com Upgrades Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to “Buy”

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

