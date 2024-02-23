Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $865.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.