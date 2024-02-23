Sunrun Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sunrun in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.68.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 75,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

