SWS Partners Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $144.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.51. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

