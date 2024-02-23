Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Free Report) dropped 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 1,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Tabcorp Stock Down 12.0 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.
About Tabcorp
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tabcorp
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.