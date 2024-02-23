Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Tarena International has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.63.
About Tarena International
