Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,843 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $77,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,901,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,871,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,339 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,432. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $55.93 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.