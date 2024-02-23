TC Energy Co. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.76. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TC Energy by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,404,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,579,404,000 after purchasing an additional 778,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after acquiring an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,132,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.42%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

