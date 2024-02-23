TD Cowen Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

TD Cowen reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dutch Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.89.

Shares of BROS opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 685.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $4,744,839.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,291,591.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 156,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $4,744,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,425,003 shares in the company, valued at $43,291,591.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,901,724 shares of company stock valued at $56,459,948. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,332,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

