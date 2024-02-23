Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after buying an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tenable by 6.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,283,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth approximately $550,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,866.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $100,090.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,866.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,675 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

