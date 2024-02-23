Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,204 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $178.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 0.95. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.19 and a 12 month high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $3,553,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total value of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $3,553,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,894.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,398,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

