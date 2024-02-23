Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 1,906 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALEX opened at $17.20 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALEX shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

