Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,903,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,881,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,587,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Woodmark news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,002,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $105,488.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Woodmark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Get Our Latest Report on American Woodmark

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.75.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

About American Woodmark

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.