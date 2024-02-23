Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.07 Million Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 69,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $55,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,199.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,616 shares of company stock worth $1,055,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $75.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.15. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $76.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

