Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 43.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Price Performance

Shares of BANF stock opened at $87.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $104.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.84 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. BancFirst’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,919.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $90,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,919.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,258,510 over the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

