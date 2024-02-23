Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.30 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.87.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.11%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

In other LTC Properties news, Director Boyd W. Hendrickson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $712,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LTC

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.