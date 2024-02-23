Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $1.22 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 165,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,845,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 507,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after buying an additional 61,936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $569.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tom Clapprood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $57,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

